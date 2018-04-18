Delaware Lawmakers Design Ban on Powdered Alcohol - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Design Ban on Powdered Alcohol

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 9:11 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Lawmakers in the First State have designed a bill that would ban the sale of powdered alcohol in Delaware. 

The bill was created by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Rep. Trey Paradee and Sen. Margaret Rose Henry. The proposed legislation, House Bill 372, that they announced Wednesday, would add the state to a list of others that have already enacted bans on the substance. 

The Lt. Governor's office said the American Medical Association has already called for a nationwide ban on powdered alcohol. According to the AMA, the substance can be misused in the form of inhaling or ingesting it, or adding it to alcoholic drinks. The association also says their concerns come from underage people already abusing alcohol in its original form.

“Powdered alcohol products requiring only the addition of water pose a potentially serious public health hazard. It could be disastrous, especially for our underage populations. The ease with which the powdered alcohol can be concealed or transported would have a particular appeal to them,” Hall-Long said in a statement.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices