Delaware Lawmakers Design Ban on Powdered Alcohol

DOVER, Del.- Lawmakers in the First State have designed a bill that would ban the sale of powdered alcohol in Delaware.

The bill was created by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Rep. Trey Paradee and Sen. Margaret Rose Henry. The proposed legislation, House Bill 372, that they announced Wednesday, would add the state to a list of others that have already enacted bans on the substance.

The Lt. Governor's office said the American Medical Association has already called for a nationwide ban on powdered alcohol. According to the AMA, the substance can be misused in the form of inhaling or ingesting it, or adding it to alcoholic drinks. The association also says their concerns come from underage people already abusing alcohol in its original form.

“Powdered alcohol products requiring only the addition of water pose a potentially serious public health hazard. It could be disastrous, especially for our underage populations. The ease with which the powdered alcohol can be concealed or transported would have a particular appeal to them,” Hall-Long said in a statement.