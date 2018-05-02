New Water Pipes Cause Water Bill Increase in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Beginning July 1, Pocomoke City residents will see an increase in their water bills. The increase is due to the city's effort to replace outdated water pipes with brand new ones.

City officials say the average household water bill is $18 a month, but with the increase, the average water bill would go up to about $21.

It is a price increase that some residents say they should be excluded from.

"Nothing has been done for years, now they are making us pay, the water bill is already enough," says Levi Brown.

Brown's neighbor, Erica Guillard agrees, saying their water bill should not go up.



"I don't feel that it's necessary to raise water bill rates for something that's not necessary impacting the area that I live in," says Guillard.

However, city officials say help from the entire community is needed to address the city's water issue.



"The ones that don't feel like they should pay that, I think that's just one item that they may be contributing right now, but the next item that comes in somebody will be contributing for them," says Pocomoke City Manager Bobby Cowger.





