Police Investigate Bomb Threats Made to Georgetown Elementary School & Walmart

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown police are investigating two bomb threats that were made separately to a Walmart and Georgetown Elementary School on Wednesday.

According to police, someone called the Walmart store shortly before 1:45 p.m. and reported holding hostages inside the store as well as having a bomb that he or she threatened to detonate. Georgetownpolice, Delaware State Police and Delaware Natural Resources Police all responded to the store, where officers secured and investigated the threat. Police K9 with DNR swept the outside of the store, and no bomb was found.

About 15 minutes later, someone called Georgetown Elementary School and made a similar threat. The school's resource officer, and police from Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Delaware Capitol, swept and secured the campus, which is also home to Georgetown Middle School and Georgetown Kindergarten Center. Police also went to North Georgetown Elementary School and Howard T. Ennis School during the investigation for precautionary measures.

Police said they believe that the person made both of those threats intentionally to draw an increased police presence to both locations.

The investigation is ongoing.