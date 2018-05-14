Wesley College Head Coach, Athletic Director Mike Drass Dies at 57



DOVER, Del.- Wesley College's longtime head football coach and athletic director Mike Drass unexpectedly passed away Monday from an apparent heart attack at his Dover home. He was 57.

The college said in a release that Drass had been an integral part of Wesley College for 29 years, starting his Wesley coaching career in 1989. He served for 26 years as head coach of the historically successful program that has produced NFL players and a long list of achievements including 13 consecutive berths in the NCAA Championship Tournament with 229 wins, 61 losses and 1 tie.

The college described Drass as a "devoted father and husband, beloved coach, mentor, teammate and co-worker."

“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time athletic director, head football coach, educator and friend,” said Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II in a statement. “No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”

Wesley College said it will provide memorial and funeral service updates as more information becomes available.

