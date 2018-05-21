Overnight Easton Fire Causes $500K in Damages

EASTON, Md. -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an overnight fire in Easton that burned a home down to the ground.

Members of the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Hopkins Neck Road just after 12:30 a.m. Monday after a neighbor called in the report. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found only a few walls left standing of the previous two-story home. It took 40 firefighters two hours to put out the fire completely.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the home was destroyed, with an estimated $400,000 worth of structural damage and $100,000 in content damage.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation; a smoke alarm was found, but whether it was activated or not is not known.

No injuries were reported.