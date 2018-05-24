In US House Race, Former Navy Commander Targets Former SEAL - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP)- Political battle lines are forming in Virginia where a woman who once led a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors wants to capture a Republican congressional seat held by a former Navy SEAL.

National Democrats are backing former Navy commander Elaine Luria in her quest to claim the 2nd Congressional District, home to the world's largest Navy base. Should she win the June primary, Luria's biggest foe is expected to be 38-year-old incumbent Scott Taylor in November.

Taylor, an ex-Navy SEAL and former sniper in Iraq, won his first term by nearly 23 percentage points in 2016. Taylor said he's skeptical that anyone who "regurgitates Washington Democrat talking points" can win his district.

