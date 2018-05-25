"Just Flip 'Em": An initiative to Protect Horseshoe Crabs Across Delmarva

With summertime right around the corner, some folks in Sussex County started their memorial day weekend with a trip to the beach but, not just for fun. They were part of the "Just flip'em" initiative, that focuses on saving the life of horseshoe crabs stranded on the beaches.

"They are wonderful creatures but, they're not too good at flipping themselves right-side-up after a high tide," says Glen Gauvry, president of The Ecological Research & Development Group (ERDG). " It's very easy. You bend down, you flip the animal over and then if you do that, they'll go back to the water by themselves. Just like that you saved a life," he added.

Gauvry says that although they might look a little scary the horseshoe crabs are extremely docile.

"They're totally harmless," he says. " The tail isn't a stinger, they don't use it as a weapon. They use it mainly for control, more like a rutter," he added.

Delaware US Senator Tom Carper, took part of the activity. He says it's a prime example of delaware's rich wildlife.



"People come from all over the world to see this. Part of our tourism trade but also, to see and experience these amazing thing of nature," he said.