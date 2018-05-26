Trailer Fire Under Investigation in the Pot Nets Bayside Development

MILLSBORO, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a trailer fire that took place in the Pot Nets Bayside development Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the 34000 block of Minnow Lane shortly after one p.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, heavy, white smoke was found pouring from the structure. In addition to IRVFC, the Millsboro and Lewes fire departments responded, as did Sussex County paramedics and Delaware State Fire Police.

Firefighters had to force their way into the home and use additional manpower due to high temperatures from the weather and fire combined. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the fire started inside a room, but it's not clear what caused it yet. The people who live there were not home at the time.

The Indian River Volunteer Company says no one was hurt during the fire. It is still under investigation.