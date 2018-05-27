Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

Posted: May 27, 2018 4:29 PM Updated:

SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night.

According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say there was a warrant out for Trammell for failure to pay a fine, and he was arrested. 

   

 

During this time, police say they searched Trammell's car and found 57 Oxycodone pills. What's more, police say they found $1772 of suspected illegal drug proceeds on Trammell as well.

The Seaford Police Department says Trammell has been charged with Possession With The Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Trammell was arraigned and taken to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $60,500 secured bail.

 

