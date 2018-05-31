Delaware to Begin Offering Full-Scale Sports Betting on Tuesday

DOVER, Del.- Delaware is set to offer full-scale sports betting at the state's three casinos next week.

The state announced on Thursday that on Tuesday, June 5, it will offer single-game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, and auto racing.

The move follows a decision this month by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a federal sports betting ban. Gov. John Carney's office said the attorney general's office advised his administration that there were no legal obstacles for full-scale betting.

Currently, Delaware offers parlay betting and championship future wagers on professional football. A guide posted to the Delaware State Lottery's website listed Football, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Soccer, Boxing/MMA, Auto Racing, and Golf as sports that will be available for wagers.

Full-scale sports betting will be offered starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway & Casino.