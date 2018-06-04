Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Senio - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Seniors

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 8:07 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs.

Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 million from the Tobacco Settlement Fund to pay for the Prescription Drug Assistance Program, which was ended last year.

The program was used to help needy seniors who only have Medicare Part D coverage pay for prescriptions. Lawmakers also approved covering hundreds of thousands of dollars cut from Meals on Wheels in Delaware.

However, lawmakers wrapped up budget markup without producing a grant-in-aid bill. That legislation is expected to be worked out before the budget deadline on June 30.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

    Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

    Jun 04, 2018 9:34 PM2018-06-05 01:34:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:34:58 GMT
    A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for an armed robbery that led to the death of a Salisbury man.More
    A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for an armed robbery that led to the death of a Salisbury man.More

  • Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Seniors

    Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Seniors

    Jun 04, 2018 8:07 PM2018-06-05 00:07:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:07:23 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs. Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 mMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs. Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 mMore

  • Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    Rain Postpones Conclusion of Frederica Interchange

    Jun 04, 2018 7:50 PM2018-06-04 23:50:00 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:51:07 GMT
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said ofMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said ofMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

    Mosquitoes Storm Through Delmarva

    Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

    More

    Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.

    More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

  • 7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

    7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

    Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

    More

    Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices