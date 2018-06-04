Prescription Drug Assistance Program Restored for Delaware Seniors

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have given preliminary approval on using funds to pay for a program used to fund a program aimed at helping needy seniors pay for prescription drugs.

Lawmakers last week on the Joint Finance Committee approved using $2 million from the Tobacco Settlement Fund to pay for the Prescription Drug Assistance Program, which was ended last year.

The program was used to help needy seniors who only have Medicare Part D coverage pay for prescriptions. Lawmakers also approved covering hundreds of thousands of dollars cut from Meals on Wheels in Delaware.

However, lawmakers wrapped up budget markup without producing a grant-in-aid bill. That legislation is expected to be worked out before the budget deadline on June 30.