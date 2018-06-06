19th Century Time Capsule Discovered in Berlin Church - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

19th Century Time Capsule Discovered in Berlin Church

Posted: Jun 06, 2018 4:28 PM Updated:

BERLIN, Md.- A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church is connecting the congregation to the past. During recent construction on the main church building, workers found something unexpected.

"As they started taking the old foundation parts away, they discovered this slightly deteriorated tin box that had some records in it," Taylorville United Methodist Church Pastor, Walt Crocker, said.

To Crocker's surprise, the tin box was actually a time capsule. Inside laid contents dating back to the 1850s.

A bible, a hymnal book, a record book of who made donations to the church, as well as old letters were inside the box. Some items are so old, church members haven't been able to open and read them yet.

The church said it didn't have idea it was there in the first place.

"We didn't have anything in our history saying there was something there. It's really interesting to see how history is preserved," church member, Bruce Clark, said.

The shocking find is now giving Taylorville United Methodist Church a unique window into their past.

"What they did 150 years ago, prepared the church for us. So hopefully what we're doing will be inline with keeping the church relevant for not only today, but for future generations," Crocker said.

The church is planning on taking the items to a historian to find out how to properly preserve them. They're also deciding whether or not they're going to leave a time capsule of their own for future generations.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Woman Remembers RFK

    Salisbury Woman Remembers RFK

    Jun 06, 2018 5:46 PM2018-06-06 21:46:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:46:14 GMT
    Loudell Insley was a young staff member on the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign She has fond memories of that time.More
    Loudell Insley was a young staff member on the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign She has fond memories of that time.More

  • Dorchester County Documentary Stirring Debate on Climate Change

    Dorchester County Documentary Stirring Debate on Climate Change

    Jun 06, 2018 5:37 PM2018-06-06 21:37:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:37:07 GMT
    The documentary, "High Tide in Dorchester," is making waves.More
    The documentary, "High Tide in Dorchester," is making waves.More

  • DelDOT Changes Milton Intersection

    DelDOT Changes Milton Intersection

    Jun 06, 2018 5:04 PM2018-06-06 21:04:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:10:12 GMT
    MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a highMore
    MILTON, Del.- On Wednesday, DelDOT workers converted part of Sweetbriar road to a one-way pathway. The section of Sweetbriar road between Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road was changed after a public workshop on the intersection last year. DelDOT says a high More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices