19th Century Time Capsule Discovered in Berlin Church

BERLIN, Md.- A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church is connecting the congregation to the past. During recent construction on the main church building, workers found something unexpected.

"As they started taking the old foundation parts away, they discovered this slightly deteriorated tin box that had some records in it," Taylorville United Methodist Church Pastor, Walt Crocker, said.

To Crocker's surprise, the tin box was actually a time capsule. Inside laid contents dating back to the 1850s.

A bible, a hymnal book, a record book of who made donations to the church, as well as old letters were inside the box. Some items are so old, church members haven't been able to open and read them yet.

The church said it didn't have idea it was there in the first place.

"We didn't have anything in our history saying there was something there. It's really interesting to see how history is preserved," church member, Bruce Clark, said.

The shocking find is now giving Taylorville United Methodist Church a unique window into their past.

"What they did 150 years ago, prepared the church for us. So hopefully what we're doing will be inline with keeping the church relevant for not only today, but for future generations," Crocker said.

The church is planning on taking the items to a historian to find out how to properly preserve them. They're also deciding whether or not they're going to leave a time capsule of their own for future generations.