Salisbury Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

Posted: Jun 06, 2018

SALISBURY, Md. -- Salisbury Police said they are investigating a shooting that injured on person Wednesday. 

Salisbury Police said it happened on the 500 block of Decatur Avenue. One man was injured and taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is in its early stages. WBOC will update you as more details become available. 

 

