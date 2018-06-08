Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 9:11 AM
(MGN Online) (MGN Online)

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.

 

If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, please email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.

Maryland

  • Berlin: Tuesday, July 3, 9 p.m.; Berlin Falls Park on Old Ocean City Boulevard. Music, food, beer garden and vendors across the street at Burley Oak Brewing Company.
  • Cambridge: Wednesday, July 4, Dusk; Choptank River Waterfront. Best viewing spots include: Great Marsh Park, near Somerset Avenue and Hambrooks Boulevard Long Wharf Park, near High and Water streets.
  • Centreville: Sunday, July 1, 6-10 p.m.; across from Queen Anne's County High School.
  • Chester: Tuesday, July 3, 6-9:30 p.m.; Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center, 425 Piney Narrows Road.
  • Chestertown: Wednesday, July 4, Dusk; Chester River Waterfront. 
  • Crisfield: Saturday, July 7, 5-9 p.m.; Somers Cove Marina. Independence Day Celebration. Bring a chair/blanket. Live band, kid's activities, military appreciation, food & more. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Easton: Wednesday, July 4, Dusk; Best viewed from Easton Carnival grounds, 28539 Marlboro Ave. (behind Target)
  • Hebron: Friday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.; Hebron Carnival Grounds.
  • Ocean City: Wednesday, July 4; Concert and fireworks on the Beach. Free concert at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on the beach at North Division Street AND uptown at Northside Park on 125th Street. For more information, call 1-800-626-2326 or the Ocean City Department of Recreation & Parks at 410-250-0125.
  • Ocean Pines: Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m.;  Veterans Memorial Park, 11144 Cathell Rd. For more information call 410-641-7052.
  • Oxford: Tuesday, July 3, Dusk; Tred Avon Yacht Club.
  • Rock Hall: Tuesday, July 3, 9 p.m. over the harbor.
  • Salisbury: Wednesday, July 4, Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.; Red White and BOOM at Wicomico County Stadium across from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Food vendors will be on site. Free parking at civic center and Wicomico High School. 
  • Salisbury: Wednesday, July 4. Fireworks at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium following the 6:05 p.m. Delmarva Shorebirds game vs. the Hagerstown Suns.
  • Snow Hill: Saturday, June 30. Food and activities at Sturgis Memorial Park on River Street. Fireworks begin at dusk, which will be at around 9:15 p.m.
  • St. Michaels: Saturday, June 30, 7-10 p.m.; Big Band Night & Fireworks at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Admission: $10 for non-members and $6 for members and member guests. Admission falls to $2 after 8:45 p.m. Children ages 5 and under are free. Rain date: Sunday, July 1. 

Delaware

  • Bethany Beach: Wednesday, July 4.  Fireworks at dusk and are best viewed from the beach or boardwalk. During the day there will be a parade and concert at the bandstand.
  • Cape May-Lewes Ferry: Sunday, July 1, Rehoboth Fireworks Cruise. Cruise departs Lewes Terminal at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks will illuminate the skies over the Delaware Bay at around dusk (9 or 9:15 p.m.) Return to Lewes at 11 p.m. For reservations call 1-800-643-3779.
  • Dewey Beach: Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m. Fireworks to be launched from the beach and seen all up and down the Boardwalk and shoreline. 
  • Dover: Wednesday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.; Legislative Hall. Tours, food and more from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. For a full list of activities, click here. In case of rain or high winds, fireworks will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 7.
  • Laurel: Wednesday, July 4, Fireworks at dusk. Around Market Square Park there will be a parade, live music, vendors, a petting zoo, a clown, a car show, and a Little Miss Independence pageant (ages 4-7 years old). Rain date July 5 (fireworks only). 
  • Lewes: Wednesday, July 4. Fireworks, street and boat parades, and family events. Children's games on Second Street at 9 a.m. Boat Parade in Lewes and Rehoboth Canal at 2 p.m. Around 5 p.m. the Doo Dah Parade will move along Manila Street turning onto Kings Highway toward the Historic District. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
  • Middletown: Wednesday, July 4. Fireworks display at dusk/dark at Silver Lake Park. No personal fireworks, dogs, open flames, allowed in the park. Rain date July 5.
  • Millsboro: Saturday, June 30, 6-9:30 p.m.; Cupola Park. There will be food trucks and vendors. Fireworks at dusk. Rain date July 1.
  • Milton: Wednesday, July 4, 7 p.m. Live music by country band Tydewater at Milton Memorial Park.
  • Newark: Wednesday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. Live musical entertainment, vendors and food trucks will begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk at University of Delaware’s David M. Nelson Athletic Complex on South College Avenue at Del. 896 (near Delaware Stadium). Rain date July 5, fireworks only.
  • Rehoboth Beach: Sunday, July 1, 9:15 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the beach and will be visible up and down the boardwalk and beach. Live entertainment before and after fireworks at the bandstand. Depending on the weather, the fireworks may launch anytime after 8 p.m.
  • Smyrna: Wednesday, July 4. Parade and fireworks. Parade will start at 9:15 a.m., starting on Commerce Street and ending at Smyrna Municipal Park. At the Municipal Park there will be an inaugural beard contest at noon and the annual baby contest at 1 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. in downtown Smyrna. Click here for more information about the contests.

Virginia

  • Cape Charles: Wednesday, July 4, Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and will take place along Bay Avenue with a parade at 10 a.m. Craft and food vendors will be present along Bay Avenue. Fireworks after dark at the harbor/beach. Rain date: July 5 (fireworks only).
  • Chincoteague Island: Wednesday, July 4; Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m. Carnival open from 7-11 p.m. Click here for more information.

Editor's note: WBOC intern Sean Foy contributed to this page. 

