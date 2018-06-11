Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware
Posted:
Jun 11, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated:
Joshua Rutherford
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Federal prosecutors say a former Delaware teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity is a danger to the community.
Joshua Rutherford, of Camden-Wyoming, is scheduled for sentencing next week. Prosecutors are recommending the mandatory minimum 10 year sentence, followed by a long period of supervised release.
Authorities say the former Smyrna High School special education teacher and track coach chatted online with an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl's father and expressed interest in having sex with the girl while her father watched. Rutherford also demanded the father have sexual contact with the minor first to prove he wasn't a police officer.
Prosecutors also say Rutherford told the undercover officer that he had raped a 16-year-old girl two years earlier.
Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
