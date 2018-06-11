Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 1:39 PM Updated:
Joshua Rutherford

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Federal prosecutors say a former Delaware teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity is a danger to the community.           

Joshua Rutherford, of Camden-Wyoming, is scheduled for sentencing next week. Prosecutors are recommending the mandatory minimum 10 year sentence, followed by a long period of supervised release.           

Authorities say the former Smyrna High School special education teacher and track coach chatted online with an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl's father and expressed interest in having sex with the girl while her father watched. Rutherford also demanded the father have sexual contact with the minor first to prove he wasn't a police officer.           

Prosecutors also say Rutherford told the undercover officer that he had raped a 16-year-old girl two years earlier.

