Drivers, Advocates Rejoice over Dover Bridge Opening

EASTON, Md. - It's full speed ahead for commuters going to and from Caroline and Talbot counties. The Maryland State Highway Administration opened up the new Dover Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

But in the early morning, as cars crawled through Route 331 onto the old bridge, George Jackson was on the new bridge walking. Along with some friends, Jackson was the first person to step foot on the bridge and rightly so. In 1997, Jackson began advocating for a new bridge, worried about accidents and traffic building up on the old one.

"You don't know how it is for 21 years of struggle to come to an end. Today, this is the real ending," Jackson said.

An end maybe to the $46 million dollar construction project, but for Jackson, it's just the beginning. As workers added finishing touches of paint, Jackson and Caroline County Sheriff Randy Bounds were the first to drive over the new bridge as it finally opened early afternoon.

"The situation before was terrible," Bounds said. "With this new bridge, we won't have the backups with the bridge being stuck open and with all the repairs. It's just a huge, huge day for us."

And with his turn now over, Jackson made sure drivers got theirs too, making sure to give passing cars a wave before heading onto the new bridge.

Both lanes on the bridge are currently open for traffic but not for long. Maryland SHA says it still needs to pave the bridge before it's completely done. The paving will likely happen some time in July.