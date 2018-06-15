Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM Updated:
Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC) Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)

ATLANTIC OCEAN- The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the Twin Capes, whose sinking will expand and enhance fish habitat and offer opportunities for deep-sea diving, went down at 11:55 a.m. on the Del-Jersey-Land Inshore Artificial Reef. The reef got its name because it lies equidistant from Lewes, Delaware, Cape May, and Ocean City, Maryland. 

The Twin Capes’ sinking was carried out by Norfolk, Va.-based marine contractor Coleen Marine, which bought the ferry from the Delaware River and Bay Authority last year for reefing. 

Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, the one-time harbor tug and Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for almost 50 years.

While Radford, at 568 feet, remains the longest ship ever reefed on the East Coast, DNREC said the 320-foot long Twin Capes may be the best addition yet to Delaware’s artificial reef system for both fishing and recreational diving opportunities.

The 2,100-ton ferry was one of the original three vessels of the DRBA’s 1970s fleet. Twin Capes during the 1990s was retrofitted with a new superstructure and four new decks, multiple lounges, a new pilot house, and “shark-fin” smokestacks. All these features lend to the creation of enhanced fish habitat, while for dive trips, Twin Capes’ 70-foot vertical profile will attract tunas, sharks, and seasonally even barracudas.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

    Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

    Jun 15, 2018 8:45 AM2018-06-15 12:45:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:48:46 GMT
    A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen.More
    A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen. More

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM2018-06-15 18:27:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. More

  • Naval Academy to Nike: Stop Using Logo Similar to Our Crest

    Naval Academy to Nike: Stop Using Logo Similar to Our Crest

    Jun 15, 2018 8:09 AM2018-06-15 12:09:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:09:41 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is demanding that Nike and a Los Angeles-based boutique stop using a logo closely resembling the college's historic crest.More
    The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is demanding that Nike and a Los Angeles-based boutique stop using a logo closely resembling the college's historic crest.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

  • Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

    Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

    Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.

    More

    Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices