Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis" Passes Away

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away.

Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well.

A few weeks before his passing, Webb was awarded a key to Ocean City.

"I am happy we had the opportunity to have a ceremony for him a few weeks ago," Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan tells WBOC. "And really thank him on behalf of all the people."

Webb was 78 years old.