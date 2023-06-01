Today at five, we talk with Delmarva Dental Services about why dental care is critically important during pregnancy.
It's giveaway time for $5000 sweepstakes towards a dream bath makeover and the introduction to our Coastal Veteran’s Appreciation Giveaway, by Coastal Bath Company, Pure Lure and See Legs Fishing.
We're in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Barry from Bourbon Street On The Beach making an amazing Mardi Gras Shrimp & Crawfish dish.
Mardi Gras Shrimp & Crawfish
½ LB Crawfish Tail Meat
½ LB 16/20 ct shrimp
½ LB Andouille Sausage
¼ C Green Pepper
¼ C Red Onion
2 TB Cayenne Pepper Sauce
1 TB Cajun Seasoning
1 TB Garlic (chopped)
1 tsp Lemon Juice
2 OZ White Wine
1 ½ C Heavy Cream
4 OZ Grated Parmesan Cheese
½ LB Cooked Bow Tie or Linguine Pasta
Garnish with Parsley and scallions
We're talking with Randy Lee Ashcraft about how cancer can affect anyone at anytime. Having a positive outlook and being surrounded by loved ones can help.
Performing on the Mid South Audio Stage is Randy Lee Ashcraft.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Frozen Iced Tea which is one of his favorite ways to stay cool during the summer!
