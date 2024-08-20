The Jeepers Back The Blue Foundation is holding a special event at Dover's Monster Mile, we'll share how you can participate.
There is still plenty of time for hot weather, and TidalHealth joins us to discuss how to spot the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
We're with a couple of moms who are working to help local kids get the gear they need to play sports who explain their organization, Let Them Play.
Pain in your feet can lead to serious issues, especially or diabetics, and Thomas Podiatry discusses how to alleviate that pain.
After 22 years the Warwick Riverfest and Raft Race is coming back once again this year to the town of Secretary, we delve into the history.
James McDonald steps into the DelmarvaLife kitchen to show how he makes his signature sandwich.
Ocean City Air Show Information:
https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/travel-advisory-ocean-city-air-show-weekend-2/?fbclid=IwY2xjawExr8JleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQKzdhWoLM54nZmX2_rS6qm1bcGfdIamwjSZLZtrryVYeQ7253--gcyy3Q_aem__AoQ5jKQso0vgjPAumt4Xw
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.