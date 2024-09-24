Protecting yourself against the flu is easier than you might think, TidalHealth is with us to help prove that point.
Fresh Grounded Faith is bringing relatable stories and relevant truth to an upcoming women's conference.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a recipe for Baked Custard Rice Pudding that is a traditional, custard-style pudding that can be served hot or chilled - either way it's so tasty!
We sent James out to swing his paddle for an upcoming pickleball tournament that's working to help the homeless through Love Inc.
The Muffin Man himself, Big 107.7's Steve Monz is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with his recipe for apple pie cinnamon roll muffins.
Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll Muffins
1 Package Grands Cinnamon Rolls
1 can apple pie filling
½ cup flour
¼ cup brown sugar
1/8 cup sugar
Cinnamon to taste (1 tablespoon)
4 tablespoons butter
Place uncooked cinnamon rolls on parchment paper and cover with a second piece of parchment paper. Use a rolling pin to flatten the cinnamon rolls to about ½ inch in thickness. Remove from the parchment paper and place in a greased muffin pan. Push all the way down and create a “bowl”. Make sure to seal the cracks so the filling doesn’t leak.
Spoon in Apple pie filling but not over the top. Leave room for the streusel topping!
Topping:
Mix flour, brown sugar, sugar and cinnamon. Melt the butter in the microwave. (About 40 seconds). Let the butter cool slightly before adding to the dry mixture. Pour butter in and mix with a fork to create “crumbs”. Then spoon the crumbs over the top of the apple pie filling. Pile it on!
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. The pie filling will be like lava….
Once cool add cinnamon bun icing!
