Summer Vegetable Crostini Recipe:
Recipe makes 24 crostini’s
1 loaf French bread or crusty bread such as ciabatta Sliced 1/2 inch thick baked at 350 for 5-6 minutes While bread cools Small diced 1 zucchini Small diced 1 squash Small diced 5-6 mushroom button or cremini Sautéed 5-6 minutes in olive oil on medium heat add salt and pepper to taste 1 pack Boursin cheese Take Boursin and smear 1/2tablespoon on grilled bread then top with cooked vegetables and drizzle with balsamic glaze Can be served with warm veggies or cold and made ahead of time!
Crab Bruschetta Recipe:
Makes 2 cups of Bruschetta
Microwave 1 corn in husk for 3 minutes let cool Start by dicing 1 large tomato Then remove the excess liquid by placing on paper towels or in a strainer, remove once well drained and place in a small bowl add 3 tables spoon olive oil to tomato’s then add dry ingredients 1 tsp dried oregano 1 tsp salt 1 tsp pepper 2 tablespoon red wine vinegar Grate 2 cloves of garlic on a zester over tomato bowl Then remove husk from corn cut of cob and place in bowl with tomatoes. Add 1/2 lb of lump crab meat lightly toss let sit for 15 minutes and enjoy can be made a day ahead And enjoy with baked crusty bread or your favorite tortilla chips