It's Time For Summer Drinks, So Savour Restaurant is in The Kitchen Concepts Kitchen Showing Off Recipes For Some Signature Cocktails Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 Updated Jun 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Passion - Costa Reposado, passion fruit, pineapple, agave, tajin rim The Key Lime- Steel Blu Vanilla vodka, agave, coconut cream, key lime juice, graham cracker rim Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Family Food Paid Content Savour Restaurant Signature Cocktails Kitchen Concepts Kitchen Recommended for you Show Sponsors