CHILI RECIPE to be made on cooktop in kitchen: Vegetable Protein Chili (Serves 6) by Robin Gould MS, RD, LDN
2 T Olive oil 1
Small yellow onion, chopped
1 Anaheim chili, chopped
1 Jalapeno pepper, chopped
2 Garlic cloves, minced
2 Carrots, chopped 8 oz.
Tempeh, chopped
2 T Worcestershire sauce
2 Low-sodium vegetable bouillon
½ c White wine
1 c Water
14.5 oz can Crushed tomatoes
1 cup Fire roasted tomatoes
6 oz. Tomato paste
1 Pinch garlic powder
1T Chili powder
1 T Cumin
1 ½ t Brown sugar
1/2 t Chipotle chili powder
1 1/4 t Dried basil
½ t Smoked paprika
¼ t Dried oregano
¼ t Black pepper
½ t Salt
1 can Dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
½ pound Winter squash, chopped
Toppings Plain Greek yogurt and cilantro
1. Halve acorn squash and microwave for 3 minutes to soften, remove skin and chop into 1 inch pieces. 2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. 3. Cook and stir onion, Anaheim pepper, jalapeno pepper, garlic, carrots, and tempeh in the hot oil until softened. 4. Add Worcestershire sauce. 5. Add water with dissolved bouillon and wine. Continue to cook, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot until the liquid is hot, about 3 minutes. 6. Stir in crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and tomato paste. 7. Season with garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, chipotle chili powder, basil, paprika, oregano and black pepper. 8. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until vegetables are tender and chili flavors develop about 30 minutes. 9. Mix kidney beans and winter squash into pot. Continue to simmer until beans are hot and squash is tender, around 20 minutes. 10. Top with plain Greek yogurt (or dairy free yogurt for a vegan chili) and cilantro and serve!