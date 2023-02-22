This is the 31st entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. It is the third with the comic book hero, Ant-Man, as the lead. It might arguably be the last, given the character doesn't appear to have any more narrative arcs left to fulfill. It doesn't matter because this film is less about the titular hero, as it's more about the villain that it introduces, even though technically that villain was already introduced.
The MCU has been divided into phases. The first, three phases were known as the "Infinity Saga" and they were all building up to the fight against the comic book villain called Thanos. This film has reportedly been the beginning of "Phase Five," the second that's apart of what's been dubbed the "Multiverse Saga." It too seems to be not much more than building up the villain who will loom until the next Avengers film, the more massive team-up of the various comic book heroes in the MCU.
Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife and I Love You, Man) stars as Scott Lang, a member of the Avengers team. His super-hero name is Ant-Man, but Scott is a convict and former thief who was taken under the wing of a brilliant scientist. That scientist gave Scott a suit that allows him to change his size, small as an ant or as large as a building. The suit also gives him super-strength when he does so.
At the end of the previous film, the 2018 entry, Scott got trapped in what's called the quantum realm, which is a sub-atomic universe, or it's a universe that can be accessed using a sub-atomic portal. It's not quite clear. In Avengers: Endgame (2019), it's revealed that Scott was only there for five hours but in that time five years had passed in the regular universe. This film returns him to that quantum realm where he learns that there are humanoids there, as well as other lifeforms and in fact a whole civilization.
Kathryn Newton (Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Freaky) co-stars as Cassie Lang, the teenage daughter to Scott. Like her father, she's also been to jail. Yet, her crime isn't stealing. She's been arrested in regard to her protesting against certain social injustice. She's a very passionate activist. Her main protests seem to be against corrupt capitalism and corrupt police, possibly. Her gripe is about homeless people who have been displaced due to the events that led up to Avengers: Endgame.
What's weird is that because of her father, Cassie knows and has access to that scientist and his daughter who are wealthy philanthropists and humanitarians. Cassie could easily work with them to address these issues in a more effective way than protests and vandalism. Cassie is herself a scientist and inventor who comes up with a device that can map the quantum realm. You'd think a girl that smart could come up with technological solutions, better than just protesting and vandalism.
Evangeline Lilly (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and Lost) also co-stars as Hope van Dyne, the daughter to Hank Pym, the scientist that gave Scott the Ant-Man suit. She's now the head of her father's company, a company that uses its technology for philanthropy and humanitarian efforts. She seems to be successful. Her father's company has tech that can shrink things to ant size or grow things to building size. The applications of that are immense, but this film has no interest in exploring that or Hope as a character.
The main dramatic thrust focuses on Hope's mother, Janet van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Batman Returns). Like Scott, Janet was trapped in the quantum realm. Yet, she was trapped there for 30 years or what was 30 years in human time. Hope wants to know what happened to her mother in all that time, but Janet refuses to tell her. It hints that Janet did something very traumatic or bad for which she should feel guilty or horrible. However, the film never really sells us on that point.
Jonathan Majors (Devotion and The Harder They Fall) plays Kang the Conqueror, the villain being introduced here. Technically, he was introduced in the TV series Loki (2021). However, what's revealed is that Kang is a variant or a version of a person in an alternate universe or timeline. Kang was banished to the quantum realm because he was doing something to interfere with the alternate universes, referred to as the multiverse, or he was trying to stop something from happening in the multiverse. Kang is trapped in the quantum realm and wants to get out.
Kang meets Janet and tries to get her help to escape. What she does in regards to him is what keeps her quiet and makes her feel guilty. However, what she did doesn't really feel like it warrants her guilt. The film suggests Janet's action caused Kang to do horrible things in the quantum realm, but how that plays out isn't clear. The civilization that's affected isn't fully defined. Questions like where did this civilization come from and how long they've been there are never answered, so we're never fully invested in that civilization.
The MCU was criticized in their previous phases about how their overall or grand scheme villains, not being properly established or built up. The previous main villain was Thanos. Yet, Thanos wasn't established as a character until Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which was the 19th entry in the MCU. The MCU isn't making that same mistake again. They're making sure to lay the groundwork for Kang as early as possible. As such, this film is a vehicle for Jonathan Majors to show up and show out, as his performance outshines and dwarfs everyone else.
Strangely, this film doesn't give us enough of Kang. Even though Majors upstages everyone and steals every scene he's in, the writing by Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty and Jimmy Kimmel Live!) still keeps his Kang at a distance. I would've loved more scenes between Kang and Janet where they talk more about their history and experiences.
Finally, shout out to Corey Stoll (First Man and Midnight in Paris) who reprises his role of Darren Cross from Ant-Man (2015). The visual effects for his character take away his handsomeness, but his hammy performance at times gives Majors a run for his money.
Rated PG-13 for violence, action and language.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 5 mins.
In theaters.