Based on the book by Judy Blume, this film tells the seminal, coming-of-age story about a prepubescent girl, dealing with female bodily changes and how she relates those changes with other girls in her class, as well as her relationship with her mother. Why the book was controversial was due to its frank depiction of a child facing interfaith issues and most especially menstruation.
Pixar's Turning Red (2022) was a film about a girl's menstruation that never actually said that word. Instead, it was all buried in subtext and metaphor. One of the only films to deal with the literal issue of menstruation for a sixth-grader, as this Judy Blume adaptation, is Dorie Barton's Girl Flu (2017). I would say that Barton's film is even more frank in its depiction. Barton's film actually shows us the girl going through the menstruation process. This film is instead about the sixth-grader waiting for the period and the anticipation of not knowing what the experience will actually be, hyping it up to levels that are simply that, hype. My Girl (1991) was a groundbreaking film in that regard. Otherwise, these kind of female coming-of-age stories, stories that actually deal with a woman's body, are rare.
Abby Ryder Fortson (Forever My Girl and Ant-Man) stars as Margaret Simon, a 11-year-old in 1970 whose parents move her from the city to the suburbs. She has to adjust to a new neighborhood, make new friends. She's also on the precipice of puberty. Yet, for her, it's more about the socializing, the talking about puberty with others her own age. Navigating those conversations, the awkward feelings engendered, is her primary concern.
At the same time, Margaret has an identity crisis. She reveals to her teacher, Mr. Benedict, played by Echo Kellum (Grand Crew and Arrow), that she doesn't like religious holidays. The reason is due to her parents not celebrating such events because her father is Jewish and her mother is Christian. A rift in their families over how Margaret should be raised caused her parents to remove religion from their lives all together.
Now, Margaret is at a point where she wants to explore religion and determine which she wants to follow. The title is a line of dialogue from a series of prayers she makes. As the film progresses, those prayers become voice-overs that act as narration and her inner-monologue, often commenting comically on the various interactions she has.
Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange and Wedding Crashers) co-stars as Barbara Simon, the mother of Margaret. She works as an art teacher. However, her work in New York has caused her to miss time with her daughter. When her husband, Herb Simon, played by Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza and Good Time), gets a new job, a new car and wants to go to New Jersey, she takes the opportunity to put her work aside and be more of a housewife and mother. It feels as though this was a mutual choice between her and Herb, but there is this feminist pull that makes her want to go back to her work and her art. Being like the other suburban housewives isn't exactly satisfying for her.
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell and Titanic) rounds out the cast as Sylvia Simon, the grandmother of Margaret. She's a widow, living in New York, but suffering from empty nest syndrome. She misses her family, especially Margaret who is her only grandchild. Not having anyone around, she wonders if she should stay in the Big Apple. She's also a proud, Jewish woman who regularly goes to Temple and would love to share her faith with Margaret but Barbara and Herb won't allow it.
She's funny and probably is the most hilarious of the whole cast. The whole group though garners laughs as the writing here is brilliant. It's simplistic in a lot of ways but well done. The acting from the other child actors is top notch. The prime example is Elle Graham (Secrets of Sulphur Springs) who plays Nancy Wheeler, the veritable queen bee or alpha female of her social circle. Nancy puts out such confidence and bravado, but she's just as clueless as Margaret in a lot of ways. Given this film is about girls waiting to get their period, this film isn't vulgar or as provocative as one might think. It's surprisingly sweet and heartfelt.
Rated PG-13 for sex education and suggestive material.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 46 mins.
In theaters.