This film is about an all-gay rugby team in the United Kingdom. Most member clubs are part of the International Gay Rugby (IGR) association. Other than England, the majority of the member clubs are located in the United States, of which there are nearly 30. These clubs originated in the early 2000's. A few of which sprang from Mark Bingham, a gay rugby player who died heroically on 9/11, aboard United Airlines Flight 93. The Bingham Cup, which IGR teams compete to earn, was named in Mark Bingham's honor.
Despite Bingham, rugby isn't as popular in the USA as American football, even though the game-play is similar. The game ball is also similar in shape and size. Ostensibly, the only difference is the uniform. Rugby players wear tight jerseys and short shorts. With no other protections and matches that can occur in rainy weather, often the players leave the pitch, covered in dirt or mud, on their actual skin.
Alexander Lincoln (Emmerdale) stars as Mark Newton, a rugby player for the South London Stags, a member club that is comprised of gay men. It's not clear if it's only gay men but it seems so. However, Mark is part of the "B squad." The Stags have its "A squad" and its B squad. From what's gathered, this is unusual for rugby clubs. The coach for the Stags has his regular players called the A squad, but he created the B squad as an experiment, meant to give novice players training and preparation to join the A squad.
Unfortunately, the A squad never loses its games, so the manager thinks the B squad is a waste of time and money. It also doesn't help that B squad lost its first game. The film sets up this dynamic that is seemingly going to pit the A squad versus the B squad. It seems like this dynamic would be to show how a rugby team could better work or how opportunities to play the game could be expanded or managed for unlikely recruits. Yet, the film doesn't really do anything with that dynamic.
Alexander King, in his feature debut, co-stars as Warren Hunt, a fellow rugby player for the South London Stags. Warren is part of the A squad. He was away due to some physical injury, and wasn't around to meet the B squad who were formed during his absence. When he does meet them, he immediately develops feelings for Mark and starts actively pursuing him. They do begin a secret affair and the reason it's secret is because both Mark and Warren are in relationships with other people.
As such, this film ceases to be about anything regarding the sport of rugby. It becomes an examination of gay relationships, as well as a bit of a soap opera of whether or not this affair will be exposed. In terms of examination, there are interesting things that come into play. One of those things is the idea of starting a relationship from an affair and what the ramifications are.
Mark comes from a wealthy background. His parents are seemingly successful, as they live in a large house near the ski resorts in Switzerland. Mark is aware that his father was unfaithful, cheating on his mom but yet she stayed in the marriage. Mark's mom says something that is probably the most insightful thing here and that a relationship born from deception only creates more and that a relationship born from infidelity could only lead to more. It's a warning and also an admittance that Mark's mom accepts her husband's cheating.
For a lot of straight couples, there's an expectation of monogamy, which is why what Mark's mom says is quite eye-opening. Because Mark knows about his parents' infidelities, specifically that of his father, it could explain why Mark is currently in an open relationship with his partner, Richard, played by Alex Hammond. Mark says that Richard has arbitrary rules about having sex with other people, which is allowed for Mark, but his so-called affair with Warren is in violation of those rules.
The film though never allows us into the head of Mark as to answer the question if he believes in monogamy or not. The fact that Mark is in an open relationship would suggest that he doesn't. Yet, it's never interrogated as to why he doesn't. Is it because he himself is promiscuous? Is it because he's scared he won't be able to hold onto Richard otherwise? What is Mark getting out of Richard at all? What drew them together? Mark's thought process about all of this remains vague.
There's also an aspect regarding how an affair can affect a person's relationships with his friends. Mark's affair specifically affects his friendship with Henry, a fellow rugby player, played by William Hearle. Other films have dealt with this issue better. This one merely grazes it. Mainly, this film is a charming and romantic, same-sex love story that writer-director Matt Carter renders fairly beautifully.
Not Rated but contains nudity, sexuality and language.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 14 mins.
Had limited release in January, available on VOD.