Debora Cahn is a writer-producer who has worked on such successful, political programs, such as The West Wing (1999) and Homeland (2011). If you liked the inside baseball of the White House or the comings-and-goings of the CIA, then Cahn provides a mashup of those things in this series. Cahn provides a backstage glimpse of federal-level operations and sausage-making when it comes to Presidential or official, executive communications. At the same time, this series also gives the intrigue of spy shows that we've seen time and again. It is not as action-packed as Homeland. It's more the walking-and-talking structure of The West Wing, which probably shows more of Aaron Sorkin's influence here than probably anything else.
Keri Russell (The Americans and Felicity) stars as Kate Wyler, a woman who works for the U.S. Department of State. She's a no-nonsense kind of woman. She isn't about the glitz and glamour. She works for politicians, but she doesn't want to be a politician. She doesn't want to campaign and do the glad-handing that politicians normally do to get power or sit in a powerful seat. She wants to do the on-the-ground work in foreign countries involving real people and not fellow government officials. She actually wants to improve the lives of civilians more directly and not from a distance. However, her plans change when the U.S. President, played by Michael McKean (Better Call Saul and A Mighty Wind) assigns her to be the Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Rufus Sewell (Kaleidoscope and The Man in the High Castle) co-stars as Hal Wyler, the husband to Kate who is himself an ambassador or at least he used to be. Kate thinks Hal is getting the ambassadorship, but she's surprised it goes to her. Hal is surprised too. He struggles to fit into his role as "the wife" or just the spouse. He basically has to take the back seat and allow Kate to drive. Nevertheless, he can't help but interfere and take the lead himself.
Even though he can't help himself, he does want to be more supportive of Kate, especially since they're having marital problems. We don't get all the gory details about what led up to it, but it seems as if the two of them are on the verge of divorce. Kate's new job as UK Ambassador is meant to be their last hurrah before they separate for good. She's apprehensive, but she realizes that his experience could be useful for her job in London, England. Kate knows that he can be a bit problematic in terms of his style, which can sometimes be bold or unorthodox, or even unruly.
Ato Essandoh (Away and Chicago Med) also co-stars as Stuart Heyford, the Deputy Chief of Mission or DCM. He's basically the second-in-command at the U.S. Embassy in London. He's essentially Kate's right-hand, helping to make sure meetings go smoothly and messages are conveyed as best they can. His first assignment is helping Kate address the recent attack of a British aircraft carrier that killed dozens of sailors. Unlike Kate, he's more concerned with the superficial concerns of how she should dress and how she presents herself. This isn't to say that he isn't highly knowledgeable about government operations and how to get things done when it comes to gathering intelligence, but he often bends to pomp and circumstance.
Stuart is having a secret affair with CIA officer, Eidra Park, played by Ali Ahn (Raising Dion and Billions). The series explores the difficulties that such a relationship might entail. Even though Stuart gets more screen time, the series feels more on the side of Eidra in terms of the difficulties she experiences or might experience with a work-related romance. Eidra is also working to figure out who was behind the attack on the British aircraft. She clearly loves Stuart, but she feels more of a pull toward her job than perhaps committing and starting a family with him.
David Gyasi (Troy: Fall of a City and Man in an Orange Shirt) rounds out the cast as Austin Dennison, the Foreign Secretary. He's part of the Prime Minister's cabinet. His job is to help with the relations with other countries and advise the Prime Minister, played by Rory Kinnear (Our Flag Means Death and Penny Dreadful), on those relations. He often coordinates with Kate on whatever issue might arise. Following the attack, Austin is under pressure from the Prime Minister to work with the United States to find a way to seek justice or get revenge against the perpetrators. What that might be is frequently in conflict with what Kate thinks should happen.
The thrust of the series is Kate and others trying to figure out who the perpetrators are. The initial evidence is that it was Iran. However, Kate has suspicions that it might not be. Investigating her suspicions proves to be difficult due to a myriad of reasons. The writing sharply explores those reasons and the hurdles that she has to overcome. Yes, most of it is her bouncing back-and-forth talking to a host of men. Yes, sexism perhaps plays a part, but the delicacies and nuances of diplomacy regarding international matters play a part, and this series proffers an education on what an ambassador might experience.
Rated TV-MA.
Running Time: 1 hr. / 8 eps.
Available on Netflix.