Bucatini with Chicken, Eggplant & Vegetables
8 oz bucatini (or pasta of choice)
4 oz sliced chicken breast
½ onion, peeled and sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
3 mushrooms, sliced
1 small eggplant, diced (optional but recommended for a hearty dish)
4 oz peeled tomatoes, crushed with their juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 oz extra-virgin olive oil
2 oz dry white wine
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Optional: grated Parmesan or fresh herbs for serving
Cook the Pasta
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the bucatini until al dente according to package instructions. Reserve a little pasta water, then drain.
Sauté the Chicken and Vegetables
Heat the olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat.
Add the sliced chicken, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, eggplant, and minced garlic.
Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the garlic lightly browns and the chicken begins to cook through.
Deglaze and Simmer
Pour in the white wine and let it simmer for 1–2 minutes, allowing the alcohol to cook off.
Add the peeled tomatoes with their juice. Season with salt and black pepper.
Finish the Sauce
Continue cooking until the vegetables are soft and the chicken is fully cooked, about 5–7 minutes. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of reserved pasta water.
Combine with Pasta
Add the cooked bucatini to the pan and toss well to coat the pasta with the sauce.
Serve
Serve hot, topped with grated Parmesan or fresh herbs if desired.