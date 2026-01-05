bucatinidish.PNG
Bucatini with Chicken, Eggplant & Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 8 oz bucatini (or pasta of choice)

  • 4 oz sliced chicken breast

  • ½ onion, peeled and sliced

  • 1 bell pepper, sliced

  • 3 mushrooms, sliced

  • 1 small eggplant, diced (optional but recommended for a hearty dish)

  • 4 oz peeled tomatoes, crushed with their juice

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 oz extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 oz dry white wine

  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

  • Optional: grated Parmesan or fresh herbs for serving

Instructions

  1. Cook the Pasta
    Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the bucatini until al dente according to package instructions. Reserve a little pasta water, then drain.

  2. Sauté the Chicken and Vegetables
    Heat the olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat.
    Add the sliced chicken, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, eggplant, and minced garlic.
    Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the garlic lightly browns and the chicken begins to cook through.

  3. Deglaze and Simmer
    Pour in the white wine and let it simmer for 1–2 minutes, allowing the alcohol to cook off.
    Add the peeled tomatoes with their juice. Season with salt and black pepper.

  4. Finish the Sauce
    Continue cooking until the vegetables are soft and the chicken is fully cooked, about 5–7 minutes. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of reserved pasta water.

  5. Combine with Pasta
    Add the cooked bucatini to the pan and toss well to coat the pasta with the sauce.

  6. Serve
    Serve hot, topped with grated Parmesan or fresh herbs if desired.

