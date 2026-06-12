Electric bicycle and scooter crashes are causing an increase in injuries and trips to the emergency room. We talk with Ryan Whittington of the Ocean City Fire Department about the popular modes of transportation and how to ride safely.
A celebration of the famous abolitionist, Frederick Douglass is happening in Easton. We learn about Frederick Douglass Unity Day Crab Feast happening in Easton.
Meet Chong, Tamales, Memphis, Cereal, and Stroopwafel. They're all looking for a forever home in today's Pet Connect.
We're in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with Jack Chen of OC Chopsticks. He's showing us how to make two new signature sushi rolls.
Snow Hill native, Erin Lambertson performs on the Mid South Audio Stage following a month-long performance of Grease in New York City.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is preparing Shrimp on the Barbie.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.