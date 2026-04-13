The Caroline County Humane Society is hosting a Slumber Pawty to help support their shelter animals, and we'll tell you all about it.
Helping seniors live their best lives is a big part of what The 55+ Expo is all about, so we get all the details from the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce.
Captain Rich Wiersberg discusses firearm safety and goes over a new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
Chef Joe Bellia is with us in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen for Mamma Mia Monday making a delicious pasta dish with sausage and peas.
It's another edition of Shopping with Kelly as she explores all that Tyndall's Casual Furniture has to offer.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making a Golden Squash Casserole.
DSN Outdoors Expo Information: https://wbocevents.com/visitor-info/dsn-outdoors-expo/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.