Throwback Thursday is focusing on the story behind the women who helped inspire the creation of local libraries here on Delmarva.
Author Deborah Salahu-Din sits down to discuss her new book and the spiritual journey she took that inspired her to write it. Book Signing events: Barns and Noble in Salisbury, April 18th 1:30-3:30 and Wicomico County Library, April 19th 2:00-4:00.
We preview a massive event that features family friendly fun and tons of gear to kick off your adventure at this year's DSN Outdoors Expo.
Suicide Bridge Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen putting together a Rockfish Oscar dish.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. Food showing us this easy-to-throw-together pie that's full of sunshine. Sunny Party Pie will do the trick!
DSN Outdoors Expo Information: https://wbocevents.com/visitor-info/dsn-outdoors-expo/
GREEN THUMB THURSDAY PLANT TIP: https://tidalroots.com/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.