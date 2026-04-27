We learn about how Worcester County Child Advocacy Center teams up with other organizations to ensure children are safe, and an upcoming event that gives you the power to help the mission.
April is Autism Awareness Month. We meet two women with family members on the Autism spectrum who understand the need for awareness and acceptance. They also tell us about the Ride for Autism happening in May.
While the Kentucky Derby horses take center stage at Church Hill Downs, Ocean Downs Casino is putting a different kind of racer in the spotlight. DelmarvaLife's James McDonald visits the track to find out about their Derby Day events.
It's Most Wanted Monday. Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has a list of fugitives you need to be on the lookout for. Information that leads to an arrest could net you some cash.
The town that is too big for one state is inviting visitors to take advantage of its family-friendly features. We learn about Delmar Parks and Rec and their calendar of events this spring.
Taste of Easton Restaurant Week kicks off today. Diners have an open invitation to 20 participating restaurants. Tiger Lily joins us in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with the recipe for a dish that will be featured.
Then we join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making Spring Pea Salad that is deliciously light and is the perfect go-along for any lunch or dinner.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.