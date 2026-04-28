Faith is an important component in the founding of our great nation, which is why we find out how the HALO Center and the Salisbury Area Prayer Breakfast are participating in America's 250th anniversary.
We spend time with a specialist from TidalHealth who discusses the hidden dangers of kidney disease and outlines the most effective means of prevention.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Delmar Assisted Living experiencing the un family vibes that they're sharing for our country's big birthday.
The Salisbury Paramedic Foundation is expanding its efforts to making lifesaving equipment more readily available for the community, and we'll share how you can participate.
Grilling season is upon us, and if you've been thinking about the ultimate outdoor experience, we find out how Pemberton Appliance can steer you in the right direction.
We discover more about Horizons Delmarva, how they're helping bolster area education efforts with small classes, swimming and more, and what we can do to help them raise money.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen baking this extraordinary Layered Italian Crescent Ring.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.