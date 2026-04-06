The president of the C3 Chesapeake Cycling Club joins us to discuss how they help organize rides and events for their dedicated community.
Local high school students are going head-to-head at this year's Battle of the Bands, we're with the band director from James M. Bennett High School with the details.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office just purchased five new pursuit vehicles, so we'll hear about how they're being used and go over a new list for Most Wanted Monday.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Vintage Family Farms in Dorchester County picking tulips and talking about their springtime activities.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen putting together a creamy roasted duck ravioli dish.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. food making Spinach and Cheese Stromboli. Refrigerated pizza dough is our shortcut to making this tasty meal in less than 15 minutes.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.