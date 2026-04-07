The legendary Scopes "Monkey" Trial of 1925 is the main focus of The Milford Museum's latest program in their American History Series, so we explain the significance of this event.
We spend time with a pair of Family Medicine Residents from TidalHealth to discuss their multi-faceted program that benefits all aspects of family health.
Coast Country's April Brilliant and her daughter Stephanie sit down to discuss Coast Country Cares events and an upcoming walk to support those with multiple sclerosis.
"Don't Dress For Dinner" is the latest comedy production from The Tred Avon Players, and we'll bring you a behind-the-scenes preview.
An incredible filet mignon dish with carrot puree and bone marrow butter is being prepared in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with Savour Restaurant at the Double Tree by Hilton in Salisbury.
In the test kitchen Mr. Food is making Chicken Egg Rolls.
Join us for Delmarvalife, today at five.