We're hearing about a special planting ceremony of a liberty tree and what they mean to the legacy of our country.
Tom Summers joins us to preview a special documentary presented by The MIlford Museum about Schine's Theater.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is at Vernon Powell checking out all of the perfect styles and accessories just in time for back to school.
We discuss vehicle theft and go through a new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
We share an encore performance of Funktown on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Tasty Root Beer Dogs.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.