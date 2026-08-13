We're at the Wicomico County Fair hearing about all of the fun, food, activities, and competitions that are taking place this year.
The Wicomico County Fair Queens join us on the Main Stage to discuss their participation in all the festivities.
Steve Monz is spending time with all of the livestock and feathered friends you'll find at the petting zoo at the Wicomico County Fair.
Throwback Thursday is here, and Jim Duffy is putting our knowledge to the test with some fair trivia questions.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is at Glass Half Full Arts learning how they spin up beautiful glass creations and teach others how to bring their artistic visions to life.
We get some informative plant tips about air-purifying plants on Green Thumb Thursday from Tidal Roots.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a recipe for Fried Elephant Ears that is easy to make, but is BIG on cinnamon-sugary goodness.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.