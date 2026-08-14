Hundreds of cars will be descending on Ocean City for their Endless Summer Cruisin' event, and we'll tell you how to join in.
Don't be sad that the summer season is coming to an end, because we'll tell you about Ocean City's Summer Sendoff!
There are tons of summer concerts and events coming to Ocean City even beyond the season, so we'll preview those plus even more events throughout the year.
We'll help invite you to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center where lots of iconic shows and hilarious comedians will be performing soon.
It'll be Fall before we know it, and Ocean City is offering tons of great shopping deals and experiences that we'll share.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is helping us learn about a massive seafood festival with signature drinks coming to Ocean City
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making a Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sandwich that is perfect any time of the year, whether we grill or pan-fry it.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.