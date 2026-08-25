DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is headed to Delmar Assisted Living chat with one of their residents about the kind of independent and comfortable living arrangements they provide.
Batteries Plus understand the kind of devices you rely on every day and how important it is to make sure everything is in working order, so we'll hear more about the vast selection of products they offer.
We're with Miss Maryland Volunteer 2027 discussing her commitment to inspiring others to never let a set-back stop you from reaching your goals.
Final Groove is back on the Mid South Audio stage performing a cover of a funky and classic song.
Steve Monz is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen showing us how to make tasty Pancake Breakfast Tacos.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is preparing a Firehouse Pot Roast that is slow-cooked and topped with an unforgettably good, homemade barbecue sauce.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.