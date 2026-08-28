DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is exploring Pinevale Clever Living and checking out the variety of high-quality cottage-style homes they are creating.
Kangaroo, Bingo, and Harry Potter are some of the prominent pets we are featuring on today's Pet Connect.
We head to a special auction-based produce market supported by the Delaware Department of Agriculture that offers locally sourced foods.
Long-time musician Jon Pheasant joins us on the Mid South Audio stage with an original song and a popular cover tune.
We'll share some of the videos that had us laughing this week with a new edition of Friday Funnies.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making an amazing creamy Buffalo Shrimp Dip.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.