DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending time at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium exploring their new state-of-the-art facilities.
Drytek Crawlspace Solutions shows us how their encapsulation process can improve air quality and help preserve what's most important for families on Delmarva.
We're at Gateway Subaru checking out a brand-new fully electric vehicle loaded with all of the latest safety features.
If you think you can beat a chicken at a game of tic-tac-toe, you'll want to head to Ocean Downs Casino for a special game with big prizes we're previewing.
We're in the bullpen at Perdue stadium holding our own special pitching contest with help from a skilled catcher.
Mr. food is in the test kitchen making a batch of Blue Ribbon Strawberry Jam.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.