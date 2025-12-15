Ingredients
8 ounces cleaned calamari (tubes and tentacles), sliced into 1-inch rings
4 ounces cooking oil
1 clove garlic, chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
2 ounces white wine
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Pat the sliced calamari dry and set aside in a medium skillet.
Heat the cooking oil in the skillet over medium heat.
Add the chopped garlic and sauté briefly until fragrant, about 30 seconds (do not brown).
Add the calamari to the skillet and stir gently.
Pour in the lemon juice and white wine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not overcook, as calamari can become tough.
Remove from heat and serve immediately.