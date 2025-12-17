Enzo Vincent and his sister Livia join us to chat about their charity drive that involves collecting and distributing pajamas for kids.
They blend a faith-based curriculum with a quality education, and we're discovering the values and efforts of Holy Cross School in Dover.
Dr. William Doran is returning to perform surgeries for TidalHealth in the new year, he sits down to explain how he recently underwent his own surgical procedure.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald heads out with friends from Ocean Downs Casino to make another holiday wish come true.
For All Seasons helps us learn how to ensure children with sensory issues have a fun, comfortable holiday season.
We're surprising one lucky couple who just won a major bathroom makeover from Coastal Bath Company.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen showing us a recipe for Roasted Prime Rib of Beef.
