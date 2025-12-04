A fleet of Perdue trucks will be hitting the roads of Delmarva. We learn what they're delivering to ensure we don't forget those who sacrificed for our freedom to celebrate this holiday season.
We learn the importance of end-of-life care with Coastal Hospice and why it is better to arrange this care sooner.
Some powerful movies graced the silver screen this year. Rob Rector of Revival House Theater breaks down what he considers a fantastic flick or a flawed flop.
It's Throwback Thursday, and author and amateur historian Andy Nunez takes us back to Maryland's involvement during the early years of the Revolutionary War.
We welcome Grammy-winning conductor and music director of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra to learn about his latest Grammy-nominated album and upcoming holiday concerts.
Green Thumb Thursday takes us to Tidal Roots Garden Center for advice on gifting plants this year.