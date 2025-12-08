Here you go — cleaned up, formatted, and easy to follow! 🍆✨
Eggplant Rollatini
Ingredients
1 fresh eggplant, sliced lengthwise ¼-inch thick (6–8 slices)
Flour, for dredging
1–2 eggs, beaten
Breadcrumbs (optional if you want them breaded)
Olive oil (for frying) or cooking spray (for baking)
1 cup ricotta cheese
¼ cup grated Romano cheese
Salt & pepper to taste
1–2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
½ cup sautéed spinach, drained and cooled
Tomato sauce of your choice
Instructions
Prepare the Eggplant
Slice eggplant lengthwise into ¼-inch slices.
Set up a dredging station:
Plate 1: Flour
Plate 2: Beaten egg
Plate 3: Breadcrumbs (optional)
Dredge each slice in flour, dip in egg, then coat in breadcrumbs if using.
Cook the eggplant:
To Fry: Heat oil in a skillet, fry slices until golden. Pat dry.
To Bake: Place slices on a sheet pan, drizzle or spray with oil, and bake until tender and lightly browned.
Make the Filling
In a bowl, mix ricotta, Romano cheese, salt, pepper, parsley, and cooled, drained spinach.
Assemble the Rollatini
Place 1 teaspoon of filling on one end of each eggplant slice and roll up.
Add a layer of tomato sauce to a casserole dish.
Place rolls seam-side down in the dish.
Spoon a little sauce over the top.
Bake
Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes, or until the eggplant is golden and the cheese inside is melted.
Serve
Enjoy as is — or serve with a little pasta on the side. 🍝✨