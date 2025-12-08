Eggplant Rotalini
Eggplant Florentine is on the menu for Mamma Mia Monday, and Chef Joe Bellia of Joe's LaRoma is is cooking up a storm in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen. 
 

Here you go — cleaned up, formatted, and easy to follow! 🍆✨

Eggplant Rollatini

Ingredients

  • 1 fresh eggplant, sliced lengthwise ¼-inch thick (6–8 slices)

  • Flour, for dredging

  • 1–2 eggs, beaten

  • Breadcrumbs (optional if you want them breaded)

  • Olive oil (for frying) or cooking spray (for baking)

  • 1 cup ricotta cheese

  • ¼ cup grated Romano cheese

  • Salt & pepper to taste

  • 1–2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

  • ½ cup sautéed spinach, drained and cooled

  • Tomato sauce of your choice

Instructions

Prepare the Eggplant

  1. Slice eggplant lengthwise into ¼-inch slices.

  2. Set up a dredging station:

    • Plate 1: Flour

    • Plate 2: Beaten egg

    • Plate 3: Breadcrumbs (optional)

  3. Dredge each slice in flour, dip in egg, then coat in breadcrumbs if using.

  4. Cook the eggplant:

    • To Fry: Heat oil in a skillet, fry slices until golden. Pat dry.

    • To Bake: Place slices on a sheet pan, drizzle or spray with oil, and bake until tender and lightly browned.

Make the Filling

  1. In a bowl, mix ricotta, Romano cheese, salt, pepper, parsley, and cooled, drained spinach.

Assemble the Rollatini

  1. Place 1 teaspoon of filling on one end of each eggplant slice and roll up.

  2. Add a layer of tomato sauce to a casserole dish.

  3. Place rolls seam-side down in the dish.

  4. Spoon a little sauce over the top.

Bake

  1. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes, or until the eggplant is golden and the cheese inside is melted.

Serve

Enjoy as is — or serve with a little pasta on the side. 🍝✨

