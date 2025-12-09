The Christian Shelter in Salisbury is working diligently to improve people's lives. We'll hear one woman's story about becoming a homeowner.
We preview the latest holiday production from the Community Players of Salisbury titled "A Gift to Remember."
They're organizing an inaugural holiday book festival, and we're spending time with the Eastern Shore Writers Association.
TidalHealth and Your Doc's In are joining forces to bring better access to health care in the Ocean City area. We'll find out how.
Singer and songwriter Jimmy Charles catches us up on what he's been involved with and performs his new Christmas song for us.