We're discussing the Tim Kennard River Run that benefits kids and animals in the community.
It's a show that lampoons some of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time, and it's also what we're previewing with the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company.
Mulan, Apple Pie, and Unison all make an appearance on our new list we share for Pet Connect.
For Valentine's Day, we're going back and putting together a collection of some of the most romantic moments and cutest couples we've featured on the show.
Country singer and songwriter MIGGS and his wife sit down to tell their story and also, he performs his latest single on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
Mr. Food is showing us an easy recipe for Salmon Wellington. We cover our seasoned salmon with flaky puff pastry and herb cream cheese to make this dinner look and taste restaurant-fancy.
Info for Secret Cinema club: https://www.listeningbooth.com/events/the-secret-cinema-club-2
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.