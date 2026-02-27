he president of The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation sits down to tell us what they do to empower students through grants, special programs, and field trips.
If you're on the lookout for awesome new career opportunities, the Delmarva Job Fair is the place to be, we'll share how they make the process easy.
World's Universal Beauty 2026 Jorja Truitt joins us to discuss her community endeavors and also performs a spirited dance routine.
Cuties like Cranberry, Cotton Candy, and Cricket are on our new lineup for today's Pet Connect.
We're sharing humorous videos we collected this week for another edition
of Friday Funnies.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen showing us a recipe for Spaghetti Rice.
Polar Bear Plunge Link & Info:
Anyone who wants to join our Chili Crawl we are meeting between 1:30-2:30 at Downtown Bethany Blues in Rehoboth Beach (The old downtown Nicola Pizza location). The Chili Crawl is $15 and begins at 2:30.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.