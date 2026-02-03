TidalHealth is launching a great new initiative called Walk With A Doc, we'll explain how you can get some expert medical advice while going for a nice stroll.
Author Iris Wright-Hart joins us to discuss her book that focuses on her daughter's struggle with sickle cell disease.
Book Signing Info for Iris Wright-Hart
SISTERS WITH A TWIST - Saturday, February 7,2026 (9am to 12pm)
Barnes and Noble - Saturday, February 14,2026 (2pm to 5pm)
Wicomico Public Library Saturday, February 21 (2pm to 5pm)
UMES Student Services Center Saturday, February 28, 2026 ( 5pm to 8pm) (3 Authors)
For couples planning a wedding, it can be an intimidating process with many moving parts, and we'll hear about an upcoming expo in Ocean City that can help.
For this month's Coast Country Corner, April Brilliant talks about country couples and previews upcoming events.
Steve Monz is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with a tasty recipe for Carrot Cake Pancakes.
In the test kitchen, Mr. food shows us an easy recipe for Peanut Butter-Bacon Bars.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.